Parallel Nsight 1.51 - New Features

New NVIDIA Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2.2 Features:

Graphics Debugging and Profiling
  • Support DirectX 9 for Frame Debugging, Frame Profiling and Analysis.
  • Support for the new Kepler architecture (For example, GeForce GTX 680). Does not include support for GK110 based GPUs (For example, Tesla K20).
  • Improved Frame Profiler with performance improvements and additional experiments.
  • Improved Frame Debugger Visual Studio frame scrubbing performance.
Compute Debugging and Profiling
  • Local CUDA debugging on a single GPU system.
  • Support for the new Kepler architecture (For example, GeForce GTX 680). Does not include support for GK110 based GPUs (For example, Tesla K20).
  • Support for CUDA Toolkit 4.2 (available at http://www.nvidia.com/getcuda).
  • The CUDA information tool window now shows the number and size of memory allocations per context per device.
  • Change focus to a specific thread within a warp in the lanes column of the CUDA information tool window.
  • New freeze and thaw commands to control warp execution in the CUDA information tool window.
  • Step through PTX or SASS disassembly if the CUDA application is built without debug information (no –G).
  • Scroll through the disassembly in the entire address space.
  • Ability to enter a function or symbol names in the disassembly toolbar.
  • Support for creating a function breakpoint by using the stock Visual Studio breakpoint options.
  • Ability to set a breakpoint from the Functions page in the CUDA information view.
  • Drastic performance improvement when scrolling the warp page in the CUDA information tool window.
  • Analysis summary pages have been redesigned to give a true high level picture of how the application utilized different areas.


Figure 1: Stepping through PTX or SASS disassembly if the CUDA application is built without debug information (no –G).


Figure 2: Redesigned Analysis Summary Pages

Application and System Trace
  • Support for the new Kepler architecture (For example, GeForce GTX 680). Does not include support for GK110 based GPUs (For example, Tesla K20).
  • Support for CUDA Toolkit 4.2 (available at http://www.nvidia.com/getcuda).
  • Trace support for DirectX memory transfers.