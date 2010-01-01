Parallel Nsight 1.5 - New Features
For a complete overview of all Parallel Nsight features and access to resources, please visit the main Parallel Nsight page.
*New* 1.5 Features:
- Support for Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 in all Parallel Nsight components
- Requires the 260.61 driver
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
CUDA C/C++ Debugger:
- Support for the CUDA 3.2 RC toolkit
- Support for debugging GPUs using the Tesla Compute Cluster (TCC) driver
- Support for >4GB GPUs, such as the Quadro 6000
- CUDA Memory Checker supports Fermi-based GPUs
Direct3D Shader Debugger:
- Debugging shaders compiled with the DEBUG flag is now supported.
Direct3D Graphics Inspector:
- Support for GeForce GTX 460 GPUs
- Graphics debug sessions start much faster.
- New Direct3D 11 DXGI texture formats are now supported for visualization
- Textures used in the current draw call's pixel shader are now viewable directly on the HUD.
Analyzer:
- Support for GeForce GTX 460 GPUs
- GPU-side draw call workloads from OpenGL and Direct3D are now traced.
- NVIDIA Tools Extension (NVTX) events have been improved with color and payload.
- NVIDIA Tools Extension (NVTX) API calls for naming threads, CUDA contexts and other resources
Notes:
You will still need the Microsoft v9.0 compilers installed in order to compile your CUDA C/C++ code when using Visual Studio 2010. These compilers ship with Visual Studio 2008, and older versions of the Microsoft Windows SDK.