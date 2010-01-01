Parallel Nsight 1.5 - New Features

*New* 1.5 Features:

Support for Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 in all Parallel Nsight components

Requires the 260.61 driver

Bug fixes and stability improvements



CUDA C/C++ Debugger:

Support for the CUDA 3.2 RC toolkit

Support for debugging GPUs using the Tesla Compute Cluster (TCC) driver

Support for >4GB GPUs, such as the Quadro 6000

CUDA Memory Checker supports Fermi-based GPUs



Direct3D Shader Debugger:

Debugging shaders compiled with the DEBUG flag is now supported.



Direct3D Graphics Inspector:

Support for GeForce GTX 460 GPUs

Graphics debug sessions start much faster.

New Direct3D 11 DXGI texture formats are now supported for visualization

Textures used in the current draw call's pixel shader are now viewable directly on the HUD.



Analyzer:

Support for GeForce GTX 460 GPUs

GPU-side draw call workloads from OpenGL and Direct3D are now traced.

NVIDIA Tools Extension (NVTX) events have been improved with color and payload.

NVIDIA Tools Extension (NVTX) API calls for naming threads, CUDA contexts and other resources



Notes:

You will still need the Microsoft v9.0 compilers installed in order to compile your CUDA C/C++ code when using Visual Studio 2010. These compilers ship with Visual Studio 2008, and older versions of the Microsoft Windows SDK.



