Painting a Clearer Picture of the Heart with GPU-accelerated Computing

Coronary artery disease affects more than two million people annually in the United States, and is the single largest health problem in the world. The condition is normally caused by plaque buildup, which leads the coronary arteries to narrow. To help doctors improve the efficiency of diagnosis, researchers from IBM are using high-performance computing, mathematics,

The post Painting a Clearer Picture of the Heart with GPU-accelerated Computing appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.