OVH Becomes First Cloud Provider In Europe to be Validated for NGC
This week OVH, a leading cloud computing company headquartered in France, became the first European cloud provider to be a validated platform partner for the NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC). “OVH users can now run software from the NGC container registry, which provides a comprehensive catalogue of AI software optimized for NVIDIA GPUs, on OVH infrastructure,”
