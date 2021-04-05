Get Started Building on Omniverse

Whether you’re building tools or applications for 3D workflows, synthetic data generation pipelines, or solutions for avatars, visualization, or XR, the following developer resources will help you get started with building Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD)-based tools, apps, and extensions on NVIDIA Omniverse.


  • To develop 3D-based tools on Omniverse, knowledge of Python or C++ is recommended.
  • To create 3D assets and tools, knowledge of 3D digital content creation tools is recommended.

Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) is the foundational language of the metaverse and of the Omniverse platform.


Access code samples of extensions and pre-built apps so you can get started building right away.


Watch these self-paced online courses to learn how to get started with Universal Scene Description (USD) and building your first extension.

For the latest news and success stories, join the official NVIDIA Omniverse YouTube and Twitch channels.

Get visibility for your Connectors and extensions directly in the Omniverse Launcher and expand your audience of users by applying for the early access program for the Omniverse Exchange Publishing Portal.

