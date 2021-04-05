Get Started Building on Omniverse
Whether you’re building tools or applications for 3D workflows, synthetic data generation pipelines, or solutions for avatars, visualization, or XR, the following developer resources will help you get started with building Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD)-based tools, apps, and extensions on NVIDIA Omniverse.
What You’ll Need
Omniverse System Requirements
- If you are using Omniverse on a local computer, check out the system requirements.
Recommended Skills
- To develop 3D-based tools on Omniverse, knowledge of Python or C++ is recommended.
- To create 3D assets and tools, knowledge of 3D digital content creation tools is recommended.
Download and Install
Download
- For individual creators and developers, download Omniverse for creating and developing for free.
- For teams in enterprise accounts, download your free Omniverse trial.
Install
Get Building
Generate Synthetic Data
- Guide: Visit the Omniverse Replicator documentation to get started generating synthetic data.
- Tutorial: Defect Detection Model Trained on Synthetic Data
- Course: Synthetic Data Generation for Training Computer Vision Models.
- Github: NVIDIA Omniverse Synthetic Data Samples.
Build Tools, Apps, and Extensions
Documentation and Learning
- Documentation: Consult the latest release notes and learn how to build on Omniverse.
- Tutorial: Watch Omniverse tutorials to discover how-tos, tools, and workflows.
Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) is the foundational language of the metaverse and of the Omniverse platform.
- USD Resources: Tutorials, code samples, and binaries.
Access code samples of extensions and pre-built apps so you can get started building right away.
- Github: NVIDIA Omniverse.
- Github Repository: API Connection Extension Sample.
- Samples & Tutorials: Scene and UI Manipulator Extensions.
Watch these self-paced online courses to learn how to get started with Universal Scene Description (USD) and building your first extension.
- Visit: Deep Learning Institute.
- Course: Getting started with Universal Scene Description.
- Course: How to Build Custom 3D Scene Manipulator Tools on NVIDIA Omniverse.
- Course: Easily Develop Advanced 3D Layout Tools on NVIDIA Omniverse.
- Course: Build Beautiful, Custom UI for 3D Tools on NVIDIA Omniverse.
Have Questions?
- Discord: Join the Omniverse Discord community and our Omniverse developers to ask questions and share tips and tricks.
- Forums: Log feature requests or workflow issues and get expert guidance from Omniverse developers and the community on the Omniverse forums.
- Omniverse Community: Join the Omniverse community to connect with 3D developers and creators.
- Livestreams: Tune in and get real-time answers to your questions.
For the latest news and success stories, join the official NVIDIA Omniverse YouTube and Twitch channels.
Publish and Monetize Your Extension or App
Get visibility for your Connectors and extensions directly in the Omniverse Launcher and expand your audience of users by applying for the early access program for the Omniverse Exchange Publishing Portal.
- Omniverse Exchange Publishing Portal: Apply for early access.
Stay up to date on the latest NVIDIA Omniverse news.