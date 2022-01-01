Visual Studio Code Live Connection Live-connect Visual Studio Code to an Omniverse Code session to see your changes reflected in real time. This enables instant, easy iteration, experimentation, and debugging while developing.

USD Tools and Windows Use any of the existing tools—including layers, render settings, and properties—to manipulate USD in your own extensions and apps.

Content Browser Easily find relevant data or assets to test your extensions using any of the browsers to search through one or many Nucleus servers.