NVSwitch: Leveraging NVLink to Maximum Effect

GPUs have been PCIe devices for many generations in client systems, and more recently in servers. The rapid growth in deep learning workloads has driven the need for a faster and more scalable interconnect, as PCIe bandwidth increasingly becomes the bottleneck at the multi-GPU system level. As deep learning neural networks become more sophisticated, their

The post NVSwitch: Leveraging NVLink to Maximum Effect appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.