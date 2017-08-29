NVIDIA’s High School Interns Spend Summer Creating Robots

High school’s usually closed during the summer, but our inaugural batch of young “Jetson” interns never stopped learning. Over the course of seven weeks, we hosted 12 high schoolers to work with our embedded computing group, which focuses on intelligent machines, like drones, robots and submersibles. Age and location weren’t an obstacle. The youngest, Isaac […]

The post NVIDIA’s High School Interns Spend Summer Creating Robots appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.