NVIDIA’s High School Intern Builds Robots With Jetson TX1

Most high school students save their summers for vacations, trips to the beach and generally steering clear from school. Not so for Prat Prem Sankar. He spent last summer exploring deep learning, cultivating mentors and building humanoid robots with our Jetson TX1 embedded computing platform. At 16, Prat was NVIDIA’s youngest intern in recent memory. […]

