NVIDIA WaveWorks 2.0 Debuts in Grapeshot Games’ ATLAS

Atlas is a new multiplayer pirate adventure from Grapeshot Games. The spectacular oceans in the game have been made possible by NVIDIA WaveWorks 2.0, the next generation of water simulation technology.

