NVIDIA Volta GPUs Power the World’s Fastest Supercomputer

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) today announced Summit as the world’s most powerful supercomputer. The GPU-accelerated supercomputer, equipped with 27,648 NVIDIA Volta GPUs and configured using the high-speed NVLink interconnect, is designed for research in energy, advanced materials, and artificial intelligence. The system can perform more than three exaops, or

The post NVIDIA Volta GPUs Power the World’s Fastest Supercomputer appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.