NVIDIA Turing Optimized Developer SDKs

The NVIDIA Turing architecture is one of the biggest leaps in computer graphics in 20 years. Here’s a look at all of the developer software announced to take advantage of this cutting-edge GPU. NVIDIA RTX Platform With NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture at its foundation, the NVIDIA RTX development platform fuses ray tracing, deep learning, simulation,

The post NVIDIA Turing Optimized Developer SDKs appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.