NVIDIA Simple Streamer (NVSS) Download Page

NVSS is a simple yet powerful collection of convenient Python classes for streaming video from and to deep learning applications using a server-client architecture. This allows for decoupling of the webcam and display device from the inference solution running either locally, remotely in a cloud instance, a container, or a combination thereof. NVSS is based on Python's standard library, OpenCV, and Numpy. These dependencies can easily be met on Linux and Windows systems. Please, see the bundled README file for detailed instructions.