NVIDIA Showcases Software and Hardware at NeurIPS Expo

At the thirty-second Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurlPS) in Montreal, Canada, NVIDIA hosted the NVIDIA AI Tech Workshop, a workshop about how GPU-accelerated computing is transforming the landscape of computational science and AI. “This workshop gives us an opportunity to show the AI community what we’re doing as a company, to help researchers

The post NVIDIA Showcases Software and Hardware at NeurIPS Expo appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.