NVIDIA RTX Top 3: Week of November 21, 2018

Every week, we’ll be delivering 3 interesting stories coming from the world of RTX Game Development. 1 – Battlefield V Now Supports Real-Time Ray Tracing on GeForce RTX graphics cards “It’s a watershed moment in many ways and a phenomenal technological achievement – not just from the RTX hardware that makes it possible, but also

The post NVIDIA RTX Top 3: Week of November 21, 2018 appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.