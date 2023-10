NVIDIA Researchers Release Trailblazing Deep Learning-Based Framework for Autonomous Drone Navigation

NVIDIA’s autonomous mobile robotics team today released a framework to enable developers to create autonomous drones that can navigate complex, unmapped places without GPS. All of this is done through deep learning and computer vision powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX1/TX2 embedded AI supercomputers. The drone, nicknamed Redtail, can fly along forest trails autonomously, achieving record-breaking