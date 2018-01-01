NVIDIA Researchers to Present Groundbreaking AI Projects at CVPR 2018

NVIDIA Researchers will present 14 accepted papers and posters, five of them speaking sessions, at the annual Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) conference June 18 – 22 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Speaking Sessions SPLATNet: Sparse Lattice Networks for Point Cloud Processing Hang Su, Varun Jampani, Deqing Sun, Subhransu Maji, Evangelos Kalogerakis, Ming-Hsuan Yang,

The post NVIDIA Researchers to Present Groundbreaking AI Projects at CVPR 2018 appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.