NVIDIA RAPIDS Accelerates Kubeflow Pipeline with GPUs on Kubernetes

Data science workflows are inherently complex. They scale across clusters of servers running software from different parts of the workflow and they are often compute-intensive. All this results in slow machine learning model development and deployment cycles. To help accelerate end-to-end data science training, NVIDIA developed RAPIDS, an open-source data analytics and machine learning

The post NVIDIA RAPIDS Accelerates Kubeflow Pipeline with GPUs on Kubernetes appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.