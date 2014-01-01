NVIDIA PRO PIPELINE

As rendering performance continues to speed-up on the GPU, optimizing the work done by the CPU and GPU will accelerate professional 3D graphics applications for manufacturing, engineering, and industrial design. NV Pro Pipeline implements techniques to minimize the CPU cost by reducing complex scene graph costs on the CPU. To do this effectively it decouples the application-side scene representation data structures (scenegraph) from the graphics processing pipeline. Efficient graphics processing, typical in professional visualization applications, is the main focus of NV Pro Pipeline. A high emphasis is placed on efficient single-pass processing rather than on sophisticated high-level multi-pass rendering algorithms.

