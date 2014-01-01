NVIDIA PRO PIPELINE
NVIDIA PRO PIPELINE is a C++ 11-compliant, open source, object oriented, cross-platform, high performance rendering pipeline for OpenGL that reduces complex scene graph costs on the CPU to optimize an efficient data flow between the CPU and the GPU.
As rendering performance continues to speed-up on the GPU, optimizing the work done by the CPU and GPU will accelerate professional 3D graphics applications for manufacturing, engineering, and industrial design. NV Pro Pipeline implements techniques to minimize the CPU cost by reducing complex scene graph costs on the CPU. To do this effectively it decouples the application-side scene representation data structures (scenegraph) from the graphics processing pipeline. Efficient graphics processing, typical in professional visualization applications, is the main focus of NV Pro Pipeline. A high emphasis is placed on efficient single-pass processing rather than on sophisticated high-level multi-pass rendering algorithms.
Key Features
- Open source project lead by NVIDIA.
- C++ 11-compliant, object oriented API design.
- Modularized architecture featuring self-contained modules for reuse in custom render pipeline designs.
- Optimized balancing of CPU and GPU horsepower to accelerate 3D graphics rendering tasks.
- Techniques for minimizing the number of CPU cycles used for 3D graphics rendering.
- Renderer implementation for OpenGL and Vulkan (coming soon).
|Operating System
|64-bit Windows and Linux
|Minimum Spec
|Kepler or later GPU
|Requirements
|NVIDIA Display Driver 361.91 or newer
|Development Environment
|
Windows: Visual Studio 2013/2015
Linux: gcc 4.8 or higher
|Graphics APIs
|OpenGL 4.5
NVIDIA PRO PIPELINE in Action
Matryoshka Iray realtime scene rendering. Image by NVIDIA.
Iray realtime rendering on sample content. Image by NVIDIA.
Crash simulation - front and side view. Images courtesy of ESI Group.
Related Presentations
NV Pro Pipeline is a research rendering pipeline that incorporates state of the art methods to minimize CPU overhead and leverage the power of latest NVIDIA GPU architectures. Reference code includes a user-sided scenegraph and its API, a CPU-friendly scene cache, and a crossbar (XBAR) between those components to handle the communication for keeping the optimized scene cache in sync with the scenegraph. This talk will present the pipeline and some of the implementation details.
Video Presentation
OpenGL 4.4 provides new features for accelerating scenes with many objects, which are typically found in professional visualization markets. This talk will provide details on the usage of the features and their effect on real-life models. Furthermore we will showcase how more work for rendering a scene can be off-loaded to the GPU, such as efficient occlusion culling or matrix calculations.
Video Presentation
Demonstrate techniques that improve GPU scalability when rendering complex scenes through a modular design that separates the scene graph representation from the rendering backend. We will explain how the modules in this pipeline are designed and give insights to implementation details. Our modules cover topics such as shader generation, synchronizing updates between scenegraph and rendering backend, as well as efficient data structures inside the renderer.
Video Presentation