NVIDIA Power Capture Analysis Tool NVIDIA Power Capture Analysis Tool (PCAT) is a combination of hardware and software that provides accurate perf-per-watt and total graphics board power measurements. PCAT is designed to make the process of collecting and analyzing power data very easy.

