NVIDIA PerfHUD ES Release Notes
PerfHUD ES 2.0 Release Notes
- Support for NVIDIA SHIELD (requires OTA OS update 59 or newer)
- Google Nexus 7 support
PerfHUD ES 1.9.8 Release Notes
- Support for Tegra4
- Google Nexus 7 support
PerfHUD ES 1.9.7 Release Notes
- The Frame Profiler is much more accurate and efficient.
- New “user friendly” configuration dialog replaces manually edited XML.
- Draw call ranges can now be selected dynamically using new scroll area.
- The performance of the texture viewer has been significantly improved.
- The texture viewer now displays textures on all texture units.
- The shader performance report now considers GPU frequency and multi-epoch.
Important Information for Google Nexus 7 Users
PerfHUD ES 1.9.7 does NOT support the Google Nexus 7.
PerfHUD ES 1.9.6 Release Notes
- Numerous bug fixes, performance and stability improvements.
PerfHUD ES 1.9.5 Release Notes
- PerfHUD ES functions perfectly on the ASUS Transformer Prime (after the ICS update).
- Added the ability to easily advance to the next frame simplifying debugging workflow.
- Significant increase in performance.
PerfHUD ES 1.9 Release Notes
- Root access no longer required for Android.
- New counters added that quantify the time spent waiting each from by the OpenGL ES driver (2D HW, 3D HW and CPU).
- Added the “Disable Texture Upload” experiment, which indicates if an application is texture-data bound.
- Added the “Disable Buffer Data” experiment, which indicates if an application has issues with data loads.
- Added the “Disable Uniform Upload” experiment, which helps determine if data uploads are a bottleneck.
- New GPU Idle counter added to the Performance Dashboard.
- Line and draw call numbers now associated with OpenGL ES call trace.
- After compiling a shader, double-clicking an error message will take you to the source code of that error.
PerfHUD ES 1.8 Release Notes
- Added the “Disable Filtering” experiment, which indicates if an application is limited by filtering.
- New counter added that measures vertex cache hits.
- Dynamic Shader Editing now applies to all applications that use that shader.
- The Frame Debugger now displays all active attributes.
- The CU load information on the Performance Dashboard has been moved to a separate view.
- The host to target connection process has been greatly simplified.
PerfHUD ES 1.7 Release Notes
- Modify a GLSL shader at runtime and immediately see the results on the target
- Multi-core processor support
- New directed test for differentiating between the cost of clear and draw calls
- User defined frame delimiters allow the user to specify which call ends a frame