NVIDIA PerfHUD ES Release Notes

PerfHUD ES 2.0 Release Notes

  • Support for NVIDIA SHIELD (requires OTA OS update 59 or newer)
  • Google Nexus 7 support

PerfHUD ES 1.9.8 Release Notes

  • Support for Tegra4
PerfHUD ES 1.9.7 Release Notes

  • The Frame Profiler is much more accurate and efficient.
  • New “user friendly” configuration dialog replaces manually edited XML.
  • Draw call ranges can now be selected dynamically using new scroll area.
  • The performance of the texture viewer has been significantly improved.
  • The texture viewer now displays textures on all texture units.
  • The shader performance report now considers GPU frequency and multi-epoch.

 

Important Information for Google Nexus 7 Users

PerfHUD ES 1.9.7 does NOT support the Google Nexus 7.

 

PerfHUD ES 1.9.6 Release Notes

  • Numerous bug fixes, performance and stability improvements. 

PerfHUD ES 1.9.5 Release Notes

  • PerfHUD ES functions perfectly on the ASUS Transformer Prime (after the ICS update).
  • Added the ability to easily advance to the next frame simplifying debugging workflow.
  • Significant increase in performance.

PerfHUD ES 1.9 Release Notes

  • Root access no longer required for Android.
  • New counters added that quantify the time spent waiting each from by the OpenGL ES driver (2D HW, 3D HW and CPU).
  • Added the “Disable Texture Upload” experiment, which indicates if an application is texture-data bound.
  • Added the “Disable Buffer Data” experiment, which indicates if an application has issues with data loads.
  • Added the “Disable Uniform Upload” experiment, which helps determine if data uploads are a bottleneck.
  • New GPU Idle counter added to the Performance Dashboard.
  • Line and draw call numbers now associated with OpenGL ES call trace.
  • After compiling a shader, double-clicking an error message will take you to the source code of that error.

PerfHUD ES 1.8 Release Notes

  • Added the “Disable Filtering” experiment, which indicates if an application is limited by filtering.
  • New counter added that measures vertex cache hits.
  • Dynamic Shader Editing now applies to all applications that use that shader.
  • The Frame Debugger now displays all active attributes.
  • The CU load information on the Performance Dashboard has been moved to a separate view.
  • The host to target connection process has been greatly simplified.

PerfHUD ES 1.7 Release Notes

  • Modify a GLSL shader at runtime and immediately see the results on the target
  • Multi-core processor support
  • New directed test for differentiating between the cost of clear and draw calls
  • User defined frame delimiters allow the user to specify which call ends a frame