NVIDIA Nsight Tegra Licensing

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Tegra®, Visual Studio Edition (with Mentor Embedded technology) requires a license to enable continuous and uninterrupted debugging on non-Tegra target devices.

Nsight Tegra’s default distribution is designed to support uninterrupted debugging of applications on Android target devices with NVIDIA CPUs or SOCs.

In the event that a developer would like to debug on target devices with non-NVIDIA CPUs or SOCs, it is available with a reduced feature set and restrictions. The key restriction is that notifications will appear prompting licensing details on non-NVIDIA CPUs or SOCs debugging sessions.

Please contact us for additional licensing details.