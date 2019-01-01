NVIDIA Nsight Integration - Installation Tips

NVIDIA Nsight Integration

NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio.

Visual Studio Marketplace extensions offer built-in management and update notifications.

Two Options for Installation:

There are two ways to install a Visual Studio extension.

Using the Visual Studio Extension Manager (Recommended).

This is the recommended approach for streamlined installation and updates for individual Visual Studio versions.

Search, download, and install - all from withing Visual Studio.

From the Visual Studio Marketplace.

This approach is advantageous when installing to multiple versions of Visual Studio at once.

Search, download, and manually install the appropriate installer:

NVIDIA Nsight Integration (32-bit) for Visual Studio 2019 and earlier .

for Visual Studio 2019 and earlier .

NVIDIA Nsight Integration (64-bit) for Visual Studio 2022 and later .

Option 1: Install from the Visual Studio Extension Manager

From Visual Studio's main menu, select Tools | Extensions and Updates... (VS 2017 and earlier)

Extensions | Manage Extension... (VS 2019 and later) Expand Online, and select the Visual Studio Marketplace sub-node

Search for Nsight Integration

Filter by selecting the Tools, Coding, Performance, or Programming Languages sub-nodes

NVIDIA Nsight Integration should be available for update or download and install Choose NVIDIA Nsight Integration (32-bit) for Visual Studio 2019 and earlier .

for Visual Studio 2019 and earlier . Choose NVIDIA Nsight Integration (64-bit) for Visual Studio 2022 and later . Using Extension Manager to install NVIDIA Nsight Integration

Option 2: Download NVIDIA Nsight Integration from the Visual Studio Marketplace

Download and Install from the Visual Studio Marketplace

Choose NVIDIA Nsight Integration (32-bit) for Visual Studio 2019 and earlier .

for Visual Studio 2019 and earlier . Choose NVIDIA Nsight Integration (64-bit) for Visual Studio 2022 and later .

Close all Visual Studio instances

Double-click the downloaded extension (vsix file) to initiate the installation

Specify each version of Visual Studio to which the extension should be installed

More Info

For a more detailed explaination, please visit the NVIDIA Nsight Integration detailed user guide