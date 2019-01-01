NVIDIA Nsight Integration - Installation Tips

NVIDIA Nsight Integration

NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio.

Visual Studio Marketplace extensions offer built-in management and update notifications.

Two Options for Installation:

    There are two ways to install a Visual Studio extension.

  1. Using the Visual Studio Extension Manager (Recommended).
    This is the recommended approach for streamlined installation and updates for individual Visual Studio versions.
  • Search, download, and install - all from withing Visual Studio.
  • From the Visual Studio Marketplace.
    This approach is advantageous when installing to multiple versions of Visual Studio at once.
    • Search, download, and manually install the appropriate installer:
      • NVIDIA Nsight Integration (32-bit) for Visual Studio 2019 and earlier .
      • NVIDIA Nsight Integration (64-bit) for Visual Studio 2022 and later .

    Option 1: Install from the Visual Studio Extension Manager

    1. From Visual Studio's main menu, select
      • Tools | Extensions and Updates... (VS 2017 and earlier)
      • Extensions | Manage Extension... (VS 2019 and later)
    2. Expand Online, and select the Visual Studio Marketplace sub-node
    • Search for Nsight Integration
    • Filter by selecting the Tools, Coding, Performance, or Programming Languages sub-nodes
  • NVIDIA Nsight Integration should be available for update or download and install
    • Choose NVIDIA Nsight Integration (32-bit) for Visual Studio 2019 and earlier .
    • Choose NVIDIA Nsight Integration (64-bit) for Visual Studio 2022 and later .

    Using Extension Manager to install NVIDIA Nsight Integration

    • Option 2: Download NVIDIA Nsight Integration from the Visual Studio Marketplace

    1. Download and Install from the Visual Studio Marketplace
    • Choose NVIDIA Nsight Integration (32-bit) for Visual Studio 2019 and earlier .
    • Choose NVIDIA Nsight Integration (64-bit) for Visual Studio 2022 and later .
  • Close all Visual Studio instances
  • Double-click the downloaded extension (vsix file) to initiate the installation
  • Specify each version of Visual Studio to which the extension should be installed

    • More Info

    For a more detailed explaination, please visit the NVIDIA Nsight Integration detailed user guide