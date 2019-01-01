NVIDIA Nsight Integration - Installation Tips
NVIDIA Nsight Integration
NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio.
Visual Studio Marketplace extensions offer built-in management and update notifications.
Two Options for Installation:
There are two ways to install a Visual Studio extension.
- Using the Visual Studio Extension Manager (Recommended).
This is the recommended approach for streamlined installation and updates for individual Visual Studio versions.
- Search, download, and install - all from withing Visual Studio.
This approach is advantageous when installing to multiple versions of Visual Studio at once.
- Search, download, and manually install the appropriate installer:
- NVIDIA Nsight Integration (32-bit) for Visual Studio 2019 and earlier .
- NVIDIA Nsight Integration (64-bit) for Visual Studio 2022 and later .
Option 1: Install from the Visual Studio Extension Manager
- From Visual Studio's main menu, select
- Tools | Extensions and Updates... (VS 2017 and earlier)
- Extensions | Manage Extension... (VS 2019 and later)
- Expand Online, and select the Visual Studio Marketplace sub-node
- Search for Nsight Integration
- Filter by selecting the Tools, Coding, Performance, or Programming Languages sub-nodes
- Choose NVIDIA Nsight Integration (32-bit) for Visual Studio 2019 and earlier .
- Choose NVIDIA Nsight Integration (64-bit) for Visual Studio 2022 and later .
Using Extension Manager to install NVIDIA Nsight Integration
Option 2: Download NVIDIA Nsight Integration from the Visual Studio Marketplace
- Download and Install from the Visual Studio Marketplace
- Choose NVIDIA Nsight Integration (32-bit) for Visual Studio 2019 and earlier .
- Choose NVIDIA Nsight Integration (64-bit) for Visual Studio 2022 and later .
More Info
For a more detailed explaination, please visit the NVIDIA Nsight Integration detailed user guide