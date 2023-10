NVIDIA Jetson TX2: The New Gold Standard for AI at the Edge

The newest member of the Jetson family ā€” Jetson TX2 ā€” offers a comprehensive solution to challenges faced by developers looking to push the boundaries of AI at the edge. The credit card-sized Jetson TX2 is the worldā€™s leading high-performance, low-power embedded platform. It features a 256-core NVIDIA Pascal GPU, a hex-core ARMv8 64-bit CPU