NVIDIA has released the new VRWorks SDK for application developers. The SDK requires the usage of driver 372.90 or above.

The VRWorks SDK contains NVIDIA's APIs, samples and documentation for Virtual Reality application and headset developers.

The driver is available for download at: https://www.nvidia.com/download/index.aspx and the SDK has been posted at https://developer.nvidia.com/vrworks.

Release Highlights:

Important bug fixes and updates to the sample applications

Stability related fixes for VR SLI

Notes: