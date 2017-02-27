NVIDIA at GDC17

The Game Developer Conference will return to San Francisco on Feb 27th 2017 for 5 days of tutorials, presentations and the expo. This will be NVIDIA’s biggest year yet. Our booth with be packed with the hottest tech and we have 16 sponsored sessions. New for this year we have talks about deep learning, the AI technique that is revolutionizing computer science. Read on to find out more.

Deep learning is being used to develop solutions ranging from improved cancer screening to self-driving cars. It has been used to create art, play games and deliver customer insights. More than 19,000 companies are currently using deep learning. We want to show you how these techniques can be brought to game development. You don’t want to miss these talks.

We have a range of talks covering the latest in graphics and simulation APIs, a talk from NVIDIA Research on advances in real time rendering and postmortems on Watch Dogs 2 and the Android version of The Witness, as well as many others.

Visit our GDC17 page for all the details. GDC17 details