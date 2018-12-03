NVIDIA Extends PhysX for High-Fidelity Simulations, Goes Open Source

NVIDIA PhysX, the most popular physics simulation engine on the planet, is going open source. We’re doing this because physics simulation — long key to immersive games and entertainment — turns out to be more important than we ever thought. Physics simulation dovetails with AI, robotics and computer vision, self-driving vehicles, and high performance computing. Read article >

The post NVIDIA Extends PhysX for High-Fidelity Simulations, Goes Open Source appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.