NVIDIA EDGE PROGRAM

We are excited to announce the NVIDIA Edge Program in partnership with Epic Games.

If you're a developer, artist or designer, you'll be happy to hear that you now have a chance to win a GeForce GTX 1080 or a GTX 1080Ti from your creations in Unreal Engine 4.

The aim of this program is to recognize and award outstanding development teams and individuals with our very best hardware. All you need to do is showcase your best work.

Details on how the program works is outlined below:

https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/blog/announcing-the-nvidia-edge-program