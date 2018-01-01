NVIDIA Collaborates with Taiwan Government to Supercharge AI Efforts
NVIDIA announced at Computex 2018 the extensive collaboration with Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology that will advance the country’s artificial intelligence capabilities. “Taiwan was at the center of the PC revolution and now it is investing to play an important role in the next era of computing,” said Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive
The post NVIDIA Collaborates with Taiwan Government to Supercharge AI Efforts appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.