NVIDIA Clara Train Annotation Will be integrated into MITK

The Medical Imaging Interaction Toolkit (MITK) is a free open-source software toolkit for development of interactive medical image processing software by the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ). NVIDIA and DKFZ closely collaborated to bring Clara Train SDK into MITK.

