NVIDIA at CEDEC and Gamefest Japan 2008
Detailed information from the following presentations given at CEDEC 2008 and Gamfest Japan is now available here on developer.nvidia.com. All presentation materials are presented here in Japanese:
- CEDEC & Gamefest Japan: Displaced Subdivision
Surface Tesselation
Takayuki Kazama
- CEDEC: GPU Physics and CUDA
Kitti Vongsay
- CEDEC: Real Time Hair Rendering in DX11
Bryan Dudash
- CEDEC: Horizon Based Ambient Occlusion
Bryan Dudash
- Gamefest Japan: Adaptive Terrain
Tesselation on the GPU
Bryan Dudash
