NVIDIA Announces TensorRT 6; Breaks 10 millisecond barrier for BERT-Large

Today, NVIDIA released TensorRT 6 which includes new capabilities that dramatically accelerate conversational AI applications, speech recognition, 3D image segmentation for medical applications, as well as image-based applications in industrial automation.

