NVIDIA Announces the TAO Toolkit and AI Assisted Annotation SDK for Medical Imaging

Deep learning based annotation and segmentation can drastically speed up model development and medical image analysis. However, developing high performance and accurate deep neural networks from scratch is challenging and time-consuming. The sheer cost and quality of data sets needed are often two of the biggest barriers developers face. To help accelerate innovations in the medical

The post NVIDIA Announces the TAO Toolkit and AI Assisted Annotation SDK for Medical Imaging appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.