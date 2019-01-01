NVIDIA announces Nsight Systems 2019.1

NVIDIA Nsight Systems 2019.1 is now available for download. In this release, we introduce a wide range of new features, refinements, and fixes. The enhancements aim to improve a user’s ability to analyze neural network performance, locate graphical stutter, and increase pattern discoverability. Find out more at: https://developer.nvidia.com/nsight-systems Nsight Systems is an indispensable system-wide performance

