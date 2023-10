NVIDIA Announces Nsight Graphics 2019.4!

NVIDIA announces Nsight Graphics 2019.4! In this release, we added support for profiling OpenGL applications on Turing based GPUs with the Range Profiler, added Resource Barrier visualization in GPU Trace, and ported the Acceleration Structure Viewer to Linux

