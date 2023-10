NVIDIA Announces Nsight Graphics 2019.2

NVIDIA announces Nsight Graphics 2019.2! In this release, we greatly enhanced the DirectX Raytracing capabilities of the tool - adding DXR support for Nsight Aftermath, Acceleration Structure viewer improvements, and the ability to profile Acceleration Structure updates in the range profiler

