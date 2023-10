NVIDIA Announces Nsight Graphics 2019.1

NVIDIA announces Nsight Graphics 2019.1.In this release, we add a new and exciting capability – GPU crash debugging with the alpha release of Nsight Aftermath. Additionally, we have added the capability to compare traces in GPU Trace, greatly enhanced the user experience in the debugging and profiling activities, and added support for D3D12! For full

