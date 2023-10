NVIDIA Announcements at the 2016 GPU Technology Conference

If you missed the opening keynote by NVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang, here’s a recap of today’s announcements at the GPU Technology Conference in Silicon Valley. In the video, NVIDIA VP Greg Estes covers the new NVIDIA SDK, Iray VR, Pascal-based Tesla P100 GPU, DGX-1 deep learning supercomputer in a box, and DriveWorks platform for self-driving