NVIDIA AI Software Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Over the last several years, NVIDIA has sought to democratize AI. From groundbreaking innovations like CUDA and Tensor Cores, through to meticulous optimizations to the open-source software widely used in AI projects, we are investing in technology that will help users invent the future. As part of this initiative, we want everyone to have simple

The post NVIDIA AI Software Now Available on AWS Marketplace appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.