NVIDIA Aerial SDK - Early Access Program

The NVIDIA Aerial™ SDK helps developers build high-performance, software-defined, cloud-native 5G applications that are programmable, scalable, and energy efficient.

The Early Access Program is a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) program for developers developing cloud-native virtual radio access network (vRAN) solutions for various deployment scenarios and applications, such as:

Telco vendors looking to develop a network stack over a vRAN L1 layer

Network equipment provider (NEP) customers looking to collaborate on network infrastructure with transmission equipment, CPE), and other system integrations

The higher education and research community focusing on advanced topics in 5G stack, network function virtualization (NFV), software-defined networks (SDN), open RAN, etc.

Government agencies looking to optimize signal processing using GPU compute integrated with the NVIDIA® ConnectX® smart network interface card (SmartNIC)

If you’re a developer building vRAN and are interested in evaluating our SDK, please apply to become a member of the program by checking the license agreement box below and then clicking the “Join Now” button and completing the form. Note that you must be a registered NVIDIA developer to join the program.

Once your application is submitted, please give the NVIDIA Aerial team a week to review and approve your application. We appreciate your patience.