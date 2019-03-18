NVIDIA Accelerates Robotic Development from Cloud to Edge with AWS RoboMaker

The NVIDIA Jetson AI computer platform now supports Amazon Web Services AWS RoboMaker. Robotic simulation and development can now be easily done in the cloud and deployed across millions of robots and other autonomous machines powered by Jetson. This includes NVIDIA’s open source reference platform, JetBot, powered by the newly released Jetson Nano. AWS RoboMaker Read article >

The post NVIDIA Accelerates Robotic Development from Cloud to Edge with AWS RoboMaker appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.