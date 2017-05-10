NVIDIA Accelerates AI, Launches Volta, DGX Workstation, Robot Simulator, More

The AI revolution sweeping the globe just got faster. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Wednesday launched Volta, a new GPU architecture that delivers 5x the performance of its predecessor before a record crowd of more than 7,000 scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and global press at our GPU Technology Conference. Over the course of two hours, Huang introduced […]

