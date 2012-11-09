Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.3 released with support for OpenVR/HTC Vive, Visual Studio 2017, and Microsoft Hybrid laptops

Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

This release provides developers frame debugging and profiling support for Direct3D 9/11/12, OpenGL, and Vulkan applications with newly added support for OpenVR, Visual Studio 2017, Microsoft Hybrid laptops, and the latest Pascal GPUs.

Take a look at some of the highlights in the new NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.3 release:

Support for Microsoft Hybrid laptops, including frame debugging and profiling with Direct3D 9/11/12, OpenGL, and Vulkan applications

support has been extended to support HUD, frame capture, and serialization New Virtual Reality features include: OpenVR support for HTC Vive on Direct3D11 and OpenGL VR applications now complements our Oculus SDK support including: frame debugging profiling analysis tracing serialize frame captures with API calls and generate source code event list viewing VR state examination with the VR Inspector

features include: New Shaders View provides: programs and pipelines including links to shader source and microcode statistics extended information on the currently selected shader

provides: Workflow improvements include: captures now include screen shot of the rendered image serialized frame captures with code generation and perf markers make a single frame a focused, tweakable project for easy replay and experimentation. filtering of resources and events initiating profiling from the Frame Debugger’s Event View push/pop range Event View action Scubber View action Range Profiler action normalizing textures and render targets from the HUD Range Profiler now shows action and incremental timing

Added additional OpenGL API function support

Added additional Vulkan API function support

Support for Visual Studio 2017 , including Enterprise, Pro, and Community editions

See an overview or the new features of Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.3 and download it today!