Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.2 New Features

This new release officially supports Windows 8.1, profiling DirectCompute dispatches in the frame profiler and improved shader debugging performance.

New NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.2 Features:

Graphics Debugging and Profiling
  • Microsoft Windows 8.1 operating systems are now supported.
  • Quadro K6000 is supported.
  • Frame profiler supports profiling DirectCompute dispatches.
  • Frame profiler can collect a custom list of counters for drawcalls or dispatches.
  • Performance has been improved for local and replay-based shader debugging of Direct3D applications.
  • Ability to visualize FP16 float in the memory viewer.
  • Textures can be saved to disk on Direct3D 11 and Direct3D 11.1 applications.
Compute Debugging
  • Microsoft Windows 8.1 operating systems are now supported.
  • Quadro K6000 is supported.
  • Several bug fixes.
System Trace and Compute Profiling
  • Microsoft Windows 8.1 operating systems are now supported.
  • Quadro K6000 is supported.
  • Concurrent kernel trace for DirectCompute is supported for Kepler and newer cards (NVIDIA Display Driver 331 or higher required).
  • Experiment configuration and report pages have links to additional documentation.