Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.2 New Features
This new release officially supports Windows 8.1, profiling DirectCompute dispatches in the frame profiler and improved shader debugging performance.
For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.2 page.
New NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.2 Features:
Graphics Debugging and Profiling
- Microsoft Windows 8.1 operating systems are now supported.
- Quadro K6000 is supported.
- Frame profiler supports profiling DirectCompute dispatches.
- Frame profiler can collect a custom list of counters for drawcalls or dispatches.
- Performance has been improved for local and replay-based shader debugging of Direct3D applications.
- Ability to visualize FP16 float in the memory viewer.
- Textures can be saved to disk on Direct3D 11 and Direct3D 11.1 applications.
Compute Debugging
- Microsoft Windows 8.1 operating systems are now supported.
- Quadro K6000 is supported.
- Several bug fixes.
System Trace and Compute Profiling
- Microsoft Windows 8.1 operating systems are now supported.
- Quadro K6000 is supported.
- Concurrent kernel trace for DirectCompute is supported for Kepler and newer cards (NVIDIA Display Driver 331 or higher required).
- Experiment configuration and report pages have links to additional documentation.