Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.2 New Features

This new release officially supports Windows 8.1, profiling DirectCompute dispatches in the frame profiler and improved shader debugging performance.

New NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.2 Features:

Graphics Debugging and Profiling

Microsoft Windows 8.1 operating systems are now supported.

Quadro K6000 is supported.

Frame profiler supports profiling DirectCompute dispatches.

Frame profiler can collect a custom list of counters for drawcalls or dispatches.

Performance has been improved for local and replay-based shader debugging of Direct3D applications.

Ability to visualize FP16 float in the memory viewer.

Textures can be saved to disk on Direct3D 11 and Direct3D 11.1 applications.

Compute Debugging

Several bug fixes.

System Trace and Compute Profiling