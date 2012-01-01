NVIDIA Nsight Python
Nsight™ Python is a Python-first GPU profiling framework API that automates performance analysis using Nsight tools.
See Nsight Python in Action
Key Features
Kernel Profiling via Decorators
Use the Nsight Python decorator or context manager APIs to automatically launch the kernel profiler when your application is executed. Results are collected in a report file for inspection when the workload completes.
Kernel Performance Analysis
Provide a configuration list to the profile API to automate performance analysis across multiple kernel configurations.
Plot API for Visualization
Automatically compare and plot multiple kernels and configurations. Identify inflection points for performance changes due to varying kernel implementations or parameters.
Get Started With Nsight Python
Download From PyPI
View Nsight Python on PyPI
pip install nsight-python
GitHub Source Repository
Access source code, samples, community, and contribute to Nsight Python.View Nsight Python on GitHub