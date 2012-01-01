  1. Nsight-Tools

NVIDIA Nsight Python

Nsight™ Python is a Python-first GPU profiling framework API that automates performance analysis using Nsight tools.

Key Features

Kernel Profiling via Decorators

Use the Nsight Python decorator or context manager APIs to automatically launch the kernel profiler when your application is executed. Results are collected in a report file for inspection when the workload completes.

Kernel Performance Analysis

Provide a configuration list to the profile API to automate performance analysis across multiple kernel configurations.

Plot API for Visualization

Automatically compare and plot multiple kernels and configurations. Identify inflection points for performance changes due to varying kernel implementations or parameters.

Get Started With Nsight Python

Download From PyPI

pip install nsight-python
View Nsight Python on PyPI
GitHub Source Repository

Access source code, samples, community, and contribute to Nsight Python. 

View Nsight Python on GitHub

