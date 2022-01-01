What's new in Nsight Perf SDK 2025.5

1. Added support for GB206 and GB207 GPUs.

2. Added skuSupportLevel to NVPA_*_IsGpuSupported APIs and report clear error messages when attempting to use unsupported SKUs. The list of unsupported SKUs can be found in https://developer.nvidia.com/err_nvgpu.

Limitations

General Limitations

1. Nsight Perf SDK does not support SLI systems.

2. Each GPU is limited to one profiling session at a time, across the entire system. However, multiple GPUs can be independently profiled concurrently. This is a driver limitation.

3. NVPW_Device_SetClockSetting() performs a system-global clock change, that is not undone at process exit. The *SetDeviceClockState() family of NvPerfUtility functions have the same behavior, as they are convenience functions around NVPW_Device_SetClockSetting().

4. Not all counters and metrics are available to the Range Profiler APIs, due to driver limitations. The CounterAvailability APIs exist to reveal which metrics are available.

5. Quadro GV100 and Titan V are not supported starting from v2022.1.

6. 32 bit X86 is not supported starting from v2022.1.

7. The Range Profiler API does not support NVLINK-enabled systems, so the HtmlReport examples will not work properly on these systems. Users should disable NVLINK before using related features. However, HudCounters and One-shot Sampling based on the Device Periodic Sampler API are not affected.

8. prop__latez_input_samples can be negative on Turing and Ampere GPUs when the measured workload has depth test disabled.

D3D12 Profiler

1. D3D12 Range Profiler is not compatible with the D3D12 debug layer.

2. D3D12 Range Profiler does not support PushRange and PopRange commands on Bundles (Command Lists created with D3D12_COMMAND_LIST_TYPE_BUNDLE).

Vulkan Profiler

1. Vulkan Range Profiler is not compatible with Vulkan layers that perform object-wrapping.

2. Vulkan Range Profiler does not support PushRange and PopRange calls on secondary command buffers (VkCommandBuffer created with VK_COMMAND_BUFFER_LEVEL_SECONDARY.

3. Vulkan Range Profiler does not support PushRange and PopRange calls on a VkCommandBuffer that is recording with VK_COMMAND_BUFFER_USAGE_SIMULTANEOUS_USE_BIT.

4. vkQueueWaitIdle is required before present when profiling Vulkan applications.

D3D11 Profiler

1. D3D11 Range Profiler does not support PushRange and PopRange calls on a Deferred Context.