Nsight Graphics 2022.3

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2022.3 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

Nsight Graphics now fully supports the new VK_KHR_graphics_pipeline_library Vulkan extension. This extension allows you to avoid mid-frame dynamic compilation of shaders, which can result in frame stuttering. The extension proposal can be found here. An in-depth explanation is available here.

To help you understand how this extension works, we've added a VK_KHR_graphics_pipeline_library sample to the Nsight Graphics Samples menu. Click on the Help menu to get to the latest Samples in Nsight Graphics.

Improvements:

Performance for the Ray Tracing Acceleration Structure Viewer has improved by up to 20x in some complex scenes, thanks to better occlusion culling. Additionally, the viewer received improved handling of large instance counts to increase performance and reduce memory usage in scenes with duplicate geometry.

Known Issues:

GPU Trace: On Windows, we have identified an infrequent system crash resulting in a blue screen error (aka "Blue Screen Of Death" or BSOD) when using the latest NVIDIA drivers. This will be fixed in a future driver release.

GPU Trace: The Windows graphics kernel may report activity on some hardware queues even though the queue is in a wait state. This occurs only when the Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling feature is enabled in the Windows Graphics Settings and will be fixed in a future driver release.

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2022.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Download Documentation