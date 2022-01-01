Nsight Graphics 2022.1

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2022.1 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

Vulkan 1.3 is now supported. This includes support for C++ Capture/Serialization, GPU Trace low-level profiler, Shader Profiler, API Inspector, Range Profiler and Acceleration Structure Viewer.

We have added the capability to link from the Event Details view to a new Object Browser view. The Object Browser view shows objects alongside their properties, usages, and related objects. From the Object Browser, you may also navigate to other views such as the resource viewer.

You can now select a triangle in the Graphical tab of the Geometry view and see the corresponding vertex data from the Memory tab in the Geometry view.

Improvements:

Nsight Graphics now provides support for Linux Ubuntu 21.04 OS.

Nsight Graphics provides support for Linux games launched with Linux Steam Runtime.

Additional Changes:

In order to make way for support of new and modern architectures, Nsight Graphics support for the Volta architecture has been deprecated in this release and will be removed in a future release.

Support for graphics debugging and profiling of x86 (32-bit) applications will be removed in a future release. We will continue to support x86 (32-bit) launchers (e.g., Steam, Origin) that start x64 (64-bit) applications.

Known Issues:

When profiling ray tracing shaders using the Shader Profiler on a system with the R495 series driver, there is a known issue where samples may not be attributed. These samples will be classified as 'Unattributed'. This issue will be addressed in a future driver release.

After generating a trace of Quake II RTX in GPU Trace and clicking Analyze , the host may crash if you repeatedly click and cancel the Aggregate option. If you encounter this crash, please try clearing your app data as a workaround by going to the Help menu in Nsight Graphics and clicking on "Reset Application Data…"

, the host may crash if you repeatedly click and cancel the option. If you encounter this crash, please try clearing your app data as a workaround by going to the Help menu in Nsight Graphics and clicking on "Reset Application Data…" Windows 11: Nsight Graphics may show incorrect Exception Summary status in the Reset Channel field of the Aftermath Dump Info tab for Vulkan applications. In addition, Reset Channel may show "3D" instead of "Compute."

