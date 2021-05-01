Nsight Graphics 2021.5

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2021.5 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

Nsight Graphics & Nsight Aftermath now provide full support for Windows 11

NVIDIA NGX is now supported for Linux (in addition to Windows). For more details on NVIDIA NGX, see NVIDIA NGX Technology - AI for Visual Applications

Added acceleration structure analysis to the acceleration structure viewer

The viewer now offers the ability to see instances that are excessively overlapping, following the best practices for NVIDIA RTX Ray Tracing.



See Best Practices: Using NVIDIA RTX Ray Tracing

Improvements:

Added an API for providing project parameters to the Nsight Graphics SDK injection API.

Added a file-based hierarchical sorting mode to the shader profiler.

This allows users to see all of the shaders originating from a particular file.

Additional Changes:

Support for graphics debugging and profiling of x86 (32-bit) applications will be removed in a future release. We will continue to support x86 (32-bit) launchers (e.g., Steam, Origin) that start x64 (64-bit) applications.

Known Issues:

When profiling ray tracing shaders using the Shader Profiler on a system with the R495 series driver, there is a known issue where samples may not be attributed. These samples will be classified as 'Unattributed'. This issue will be addressed in a future driver release.

After generating a trace of Quake II RTX in GPU Trace and clicking Analyze , the host may crash if you repeatedly click and cancel the Aggregate option. If you encounter this crash, please try clearing your app data as a workaround by going to the Help menu in Nsight Graphics and clicking on "Reset Application Data…"

, the host may crash if you repeatedly click and cancel the option. If you encounter this crash, please try clearing your app data as a workaround by going to the Help menu in Nsight Graphics and clicking on "Reset Application Data…" Windows 11: Nsight Graphics may show incorrect Exception Summary status in the Reset Channel field of the Aftermath Dump Info tab for Vulkan applications. In addition, Reset Channel may show "3D" instead of "Compute."

