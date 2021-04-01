Nsight Graphics 2021.4

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2021.4 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

GPU Trace One-shot Capture

GPU Trace now supports profiling applications which do not have a specific frame beginning and end (i.e. Present). This makes it easier to profile and optimize tools that rely on compute workloads (i.e. to generate normal maps or optimize geometry/LODs).



One-shot captures are supported for D3D12 and Vulkan applications using compute or ray tracing. Ray tracing with DirectML and WinML is also supported.



GPU Trace will trigger a trace automatically on the first rendering event and the data will be collected up until the buffer memory reserved for tracing is full or the device is terminated.



Please note that "Advanced Mode Metrics" are not supported with One-shot captures.

Trace Analysis is now out of Beta!

Trace Analysis helps you to better and more quickly identify work regimes with the most potential for performance improvement. Just click on the "Analyze" button after taking a GPU Trace and our advanced analysis engine will provide a new report with explanations and suggestions on how to improve your code.

GPU Trace exposes BAR0/1/2 reads/writes via a new row

This allows you to see if BAR memory transfers across PCIe are happening efficiently.



Please note that Resizable BAR requires a compatible Ampere GPU and motherboard. Visit this link and Optimizing DX12 Resource Uploads to the GPU Using CPU-Visible VRAM for more information.

GPU Trace now supports applications that utilize Vulkan-CUDA interop

This includes applications that use the new VK_NV_cuda_kernel_launch API. Note that more information about the extension will be shared soon.

Improvements:

Added an "Open IDE" button to C++ Capture documents to make it easier to open a Visual Studio instance with the associated CMake project loaded.

The provisional Vulkan Video extensions are now supported for decoding. Check out this introduction for more info. This includes support for these new extensions:

VK_KHR_video_queue



VK_KHR_video_decode_queue



VK_EXT_video_decode_h264



VK_EXT_video_decode_h265

Added support for the VK_NV_ray_tracing_motion_blur extension

For frame debugging activities, we have introduced the ability to trigger a frame capture based on frame index (as opposed to a manual trigger, i.e. F11). This can be especially helpful when trying to capture issues that occur early in startup.

Additional Changes:

Nsight Graphics 2021.4.2 now provides preliminary Windows 11 support. See "Known Issues" below for more details. Full support will arrive in Nsight Graphics 2021.5.

The GPU Trace file format has been improved, however, this means that traces that were captured with Nsight Graphics 2021. 3 and prior are now not compatible with this new release.

Ubuntu 16.04 Linux support was removed in Nsight Graphics 2021.3.

Support for graphics debugging and profiling of x86 (32-bit) applications will be removed in a future release. We will continue to support x86 (32-bit) launchers (e.g. Steam, Origin) that start x64 (64-bit) applications.

Known Issues:

When generating a trace of Quake II RTX in GPU Trace and clicking Analyze, the host may crash if you repeatedly click and cancel the "Aggregate" option. If you encounter this crash, please try clearing your app data as a workaround.

Windows 11: When capturing a frame in a DXR application, a connection error may occur after compiling a dynamically edited shader. This issue will be resolved in the next major release.

Windows 11: Nsight Graphics may show incorrect Exception Summary status in the Reset Channel field of the Aftermath Dump Info tab for Vulkan applications. Additionally, Reset Channel may show “3D” instead of “Compute”.

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2021.4 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Download Documentation